Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Thief stole Boardman bike as owner was negotiating its sale

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:54 AM June 10, 2022
A Boardman bike was stolen as the owner looked to negotiate its sale.

Police are searching for witnesses and appealing for information in connection with the theft.

The theft of the Boardman pedal cycle happened on London Road South, Kirkley in Lowestoft on Sunday, May 29 at about 7.10pm.

A police spokesman said: "The owner of a Boardman pedal cycle was negotiating the sale of the bike when a male got on the bike and rode off stealing it.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this theft or know where the bike is now, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/33257/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

