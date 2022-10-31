News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Hunt for owner of boxer dog continues after beach attack

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:41 PM October 31, 2022
xxx_northbeach_lowestoft_oct22

The woman was walking on North Beach with her pet when she was attacked by a dog - Credit: Google/Archant

Investigations are continuing after a woman and her dog were attacked on a beach.

The hunt to trace the owner of a boxer dog is under way after the animal attacked a woman and her pet dog, leaving them shaken by the incident.

Police said that a woman was walking her dog on North Beach in Lowestoft - close to Links Hill - about 11.45am on Wednesday, October 19 when the boxer dog came over and "started attacking her dog".

As the woman went to intervene, and separate the dogs, the boxer dog bit her on the hand.

A police spokesman said: "The boxer dog was then taken away by it's owner without leaving any details."

With witnesses to the incident sought, this week a police spokesman said: "The investigation is ongoing with no updates on the identity of owner."

Anyone with information in relation to this attack should call Lowestoft Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/67164/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

