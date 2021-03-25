Boy, 12, punched by man as he walked home from school

Updated

Published: 4:51 PM March 25, 2021 Updated: 6:05 PM March 25, 2021

The incident happened close to the shops on St Peters Street in Lowestoft, when a 12-year-old boy was punched. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

A 12-year-old boy was punched by a man during an assault in Lowestoft.

The incident happened near shops on St Peters Street as the boy walked home from school at about 3.40pm on Wednesday, March 17.

A police spokesman said: "The victim, a 12-year-old boy, was walking home from school when he was involved in a verbal altercation with numerous youths, during which an unknown male separate to the group has ran across the road.

"The man then punched the victim with his fist to the left hand side of his head."

The man is described as being 5ft 9in tall and about 30-years-old.

He was wearing a black/grey hooded top covered in paint patches, with black baggy joggers and the hood was covering his face and hair.

Information to Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference 37/13212/21, on 101 or email Harvey.VEASY@suffolk.police.uk