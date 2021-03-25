News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Updated

Boy, 12, punched by man as he walked home from school

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:51 PM March 25, 2021    Updated: 6:05 PM March 25, 2021
Trouble flared close to shops on St Peters Street in Lowestoft, with a 12-year-old boy punched.

The incident happened close to the shops on St Peters Street in Lowestoft, when a 12-year-old boy was punched. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

A 12-year-old boy was punched by a man during an assault in Lowestoft.

The incident happened near shops on St Peters Street as the boy walked home from school at about 3.40pm on Wednesday, March 17.

A police spokesman said: "The victim, a 12-year-old boy, was walking home from school when he was involved in a verbal altercation with numerous youths, during which an unknown male separate to the group has ran across the road.

"The man then punched the victim with his fist to the left hand side of his head."

The man is described as being 5ft 9in tall and about 30-years-old.

He was wearing a black/grey hooded top covered in paint patches, with black baggy joggers and the hood was covering his face and hair.

Information to Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference 37/13212/21, on 101 or email Harvey.VEASY@suffolk.police.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 Men smash petrol station door and steal cash and cigarettes
  2. 2 Suffolk teacher faces possible jail term for sexual activity with teenager
  3. 3 Speed cameras with number plate technology to be rolled out in villages
  1. 4 Hunt for dog walker who exposed himself in woodland
  2. 5 Stolen dogs could belong to owners in Norfolk and Waveney
  3. 6 Boy, 12, punched by man as he walked home from school
  4. 7 Dad-of-three's family lose appeal over Pontins death
  5. 8 Ambitious vision for future of Lowestoft port announced
  6. 9 Section of busy road in Lowestoft to be closed with traffic diverted
  7. 10 Unanimous backing for next stage of Lowestoft £24.9m Towns Fund projects
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

suffolk police

31-year-old missing woman found by police

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
phoenix

Coronavirus

Lowestoft primary school closes until after Easter due to Covid

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Brickwork cladding on Waveney Road in Lowestoft post construction. The defence wall along Station Sq

Road to be closed as crucial flood defence works continue

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A previous abnormal load being transported through the region.

Delays warning as 48-tonne boat is transported through region

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon