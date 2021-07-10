News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Boy, 15, arrested after stolen moped is involved in crash

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 6:00 AM July 10, 2021   
Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft, where a 15-year-old boy was assaulted. Picture: Google

A 15-year-old boy from Lowestoft has been arrested on suspicion of theft after a moped stolen from the driveway of a home was later involved in a crash.

Witnesses were sought after a red Honda moped was stolen from the driveway of a home on Beccles Road, Carlton Colville between 8am and 12.30pm on Tuesday, June 15.

The moped, registration AU67 PXB, was later spotted in the Pakefield area, before it was involved in a crash with a car on Tom Crisp Way.

Police are hunting a man who indecently exposed himself to a teenage girl on Tom Crisp Way, Lowestof

A police spokesman said: "At about 4.50pm, the moped was located being ridden by two boys in the Stradbroke Road area.

"The vehicle failed to stop for police and drove off. Officers did not pursue the vehicle."

At 4.54pm, police received reports of a crash on Tom Crisp Way, involving the stolen moped and a Renault Megane car.

One of the riders of the moped fled the scene while the other rider - a teenage boy - suffered a broken leg and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the car was not injured.

A police spokesman said: "A 15-year-old boy from Lowestoft was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

"He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

"A teenage boy who sustained a leg injuries as a result of the collision has been spoken to by police but not arrested at this time.

"Enquiries continue."

Information to Lowestoft Police, quoting crime reference 31755/21, on 101.

