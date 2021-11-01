News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

15-year-old boy arrested for theft of motorbike released under investigation

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:04 PM November 1, 2021
A black Zontes Mantis 125 motorbike was stolen on Worlingham Way in Lowestoft last week.

A black Zontes Mantis 125 motorbike was stolen on Worlingham Road (pictured). - Credit: Google Maps

A 15-year-old boy arrested for the theft of a motorbike in Lowestoft has been released under investigation.

A black Zontes Mantis 125 motorbike was stolen overnight between Monday, October 25 and Tuesday, October 26 on Worlingham Way in the town.

Officers subsequently arrested and interviewed a boy for the offence on Saturday, October 30 at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.

He has now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

You may also want to watch:

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Allison Small Wayne Alden new Coffee Rush @ The Farm Lowestoft

New coffee shop transforms empty kiosk in north Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
East Point Pavilion Lowestoft

East Suffolk Council

New operator to be unveiled for Lowestoft pavilion regeneration

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A visualisation of the garden village on the North Of Lowestoft Consultation website.

Suffolk County Council

Plans still in development for new 1,300 home garden village

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Lowestoft Library. Picture: Nick Butcher

Suffolk Live

Vulnerable man abused by group of youths in Lowestoft

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon