15-year-old boy arrested for theft of motorbike released under investigation

A black Zontes Mantis 125 motorbike was stolen on Worlingham Road (pictured). - Credit: Google Maps

A 15-year-old boy arrested for the theft of a motorbike in Lowestoft has been released under investigation.

A black Zontes Mantis 125 motorbike was stolen overnight between Monday, October 25 and Tuesday, October 26 on Worlingham Way in the town.

Officers subsequently arrested and interviewed a boy for the offence on Saturday, October 30 at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.

He has now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.