15-year-old boy arrested for theft of motorbike released under investigation
Published: 5:04 PM November 1, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A 15-year-old boy arrested for the theft of a motorbike in Lowestoft has been released under investigation.
A black Zontes Mantis 125 motorbike was stolen overnight between Monday, October 25 and Tuesday, October 26 on Worlingham Way in the town.
Officers subsequently arrested and interviewed a boy for the offence on Saturday, October 30 at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.
He has now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.