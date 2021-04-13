Boy attacked by man in woodland in Lowestoft

Published: 10:11 AM April 13, 2021 Updated: 10:39 AM April 13, 2021

The assault happened on Corton Road just by Corton Woods. - Credit: Google Maps

A teenage cyclist was attacked while riding close to a wooded area in Lowestoft.

It happened on Wednesday, April 7 on Corton Road in Lowestoft between 10pm to 10.15pm.

The male victim, aged 16, was going past Corton Woods on the footpath when a man on the same footpath walking towards him grabbed his left arm.

There was a struggle and then the man grabbed the boy’s neck before the boy pushed him off and cycled away.

The same man then got into a black vehicle and drove up to the victim and asked if he was name was Jack.

The boy replied ‘no’ and the man apologised for grabbing him before driving off in the direction of Corton.

The suspect was described as white, approximately 6 feet tall, with a bald head and was about 40 years old and dressed in a blue turquoise top.

He was driving a black vehicle, possibly a Vauxhall Zafira.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who knows who was responsible should contact police quoting reference: 37/17470/21