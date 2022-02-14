School boy chased by man after refusing offer of sweets
A young boy has reported being chased by a man after leaving his primary school in Lowestoft.
After refusing an offer of sweets, the young boy was chased by an unknown man.
He cycled home from Woods Loke Primary School in Butley Drive and told his mother, who reported it to the police.
The incident happened on Thursday, February 10 between 3.15pm and 4.15pm.
Police are looking for a white male, who is around 6ft tall, with fair hair and of skinny build.
He was said to be wearing a black coat, green jumper and blue jeans.
The unknown man is also believed to have been in a small grey or white van.
Officers are asking anyone who can help with the inquiry to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/8900/22.
Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
