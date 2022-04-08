Boy, 15, hit in face and knocked off bicycle by attacker

The cycle lane where the boy was knocked off his cycle in Pakefield. - Credit: Google Maps

A 15-year-old boy was hit in the face and knocked off his bicycle during an unprovoked attack by an attacker in Pakefield near Lowestoft.

The attack took place on Thursday, April 7, at about 8am, when the schoolboy was cycling on a cycle path close to Jubilee Parade, near the Jolly Sailors public house.

He was struck in the face by an unknown man, which caused him to fall from his bike, and suffer a bleeding nose in the process.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows who was responsible should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/20770/22.



