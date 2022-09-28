News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Boy's bike stolen after shed targeted in late night burglary

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:57 PM September 28, 2022
Alma Road Lowestoft

A boy's bike was stolen in a shed burglary as a home on Alma Road in Lowestoft was targeted. - Credit: Google Images

A boy's light blue bike was stolen after burglars broke into a shed at a home in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the shed burglary as a home was targeted.

It happened on Alma Road in the town, and a police spokesman said: "In the hours of darkness on Tuesday, September 27 sometime just after midnight and 7am, an unknown person gained access to a rear garden and insecure shed.

"A boy's light blue Carrera pedal cycle was stolen.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this shed burglary, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/62043/22 via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Suffolk Constabulary
