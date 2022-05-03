Bike stolen after being left unlocked outside supermarket

A bright orange Voodoo Nzumbi bike was stolen after it had been left unlocked outside a supermarket for a brief period of time.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information in connection with the theft of the bike in Lowestoft.

The pedal cycle was stolen from outside a supermarket on Horn Hill on Saturday, April 30.

A police spokesman said: "The bright orange Voodoo Nzumbi pedal cycle was left unlocked for a short period of time when an unknown person has stolen it.

"The theft took place on Saturday, April 30 between 3.45pm and 4pm.

"Can you help?"

If you saw who took the bike or have any information about where it is now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/25902/22 via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.