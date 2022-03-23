News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Building materials stolen during early morning theft

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:34 PM March 23, 2022
Blacksmith Close Wangford building materials stolen

A quantity of pantiles and ridge tiles were stolen from the garden of a home on Blacksmith Close in Wangford. - Credit: Google Images

Building materials were stolen from the garden of a village home, police have confirmed as they appeal for information.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft of building materials from a home in Wangford, near Southwold.

Officers said that "a quantity of pantiles and ridge tiles" were stolen from a garden on Blacksmith Close in Wangford.

A police spokesman said: "The theft occurred on Sunday, March 20 at about 3am when the homeowners were awoken when they heard noises in the garden.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information relating to this theft, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/17129/22 via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Suffolk Constabulary
East Suffolk News
Lowestoft News
Beccles News

