Building materials stolen during early morning theft

Building materials were stolen from the garden of a village home, police have confirmed as they appeal for information.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft of building materials from a home in Wangford, near Southwold.

Officers said that "a quantity of pantiles and ridge tiles" were stolen from a garden on Blacksmith Close in Wangford.

A police spokesman said: "The theft occurred on Sunday, March 20 at about 3am when the homeowners were awoken when they heard noises in the garden.

If you have any information relating to this theft, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/17129/22 via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.