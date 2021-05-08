Man who set up cannabis farm warned he will be jailed

Published: 12:00 PM May 8, 2021

Michael Latham, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, May 7.

A Suffolk man who set up a commercial cannabis farm in an outbuilding on his land near Bungay has been warned he could face jail.

Police officers who raided Dulls Farm in Ellingham in July 2019 discovered 131 cannabis plants in a brick shed as well as specialised growing equipment including heating, ventilation and lighting, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Friday.

Michael Latham, 59, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, spice and ketamine and possessing ketamine and cannabis with intent to supply.

He and his wife Lesley Latham, 62, who no longer live at the farm, admitted concealing criminal property, namely deposits made into bank accounts between January and July 2019.

Sentence on the couple was adjourned until June 25 and the couple were granted bail.

Joanne Eley, prosecuting, said that following the discovery of the cannabis farm police discovered messages on Michael Latham’s phone consistent with the supply of cannabis and ketamine.

Unexplained sums of money totalling more than £13,000 had also been paid into the couples’ bank accounts.

Oliver Haswell for Lesley Latham said she had no previous convictions.