News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Teen burglar raided multiple Suffolk shops for cigarettes and alcohol

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 2:37 PM June 28, 2021    Updated: 2:48 PM June 28, 2021
Beccles Co-op

The East of England Co-op in Beccles was one of the stores broken into - Credit: Google Maps

A teenage burglar broke into a shop with a crowbar as part of a 10 day crime spree where he raided thousands of pounds worth of alcohol and cigarettes.

Bob Price targeted two Co-op stores and two convenience stores during the spree of offending, with Ipswich Crown Court hearing the burglaries had resulted in the stores being closed during the coronavirus pandemic, effecting local shoppers.

The 19-year-old, of Shortfield Court, Barnsley, was arrested in April after his DNA was found on a piece of clothing left behind.

ipswich crown court

Price appeared at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

He admitted attempted burglary at the Mini Mart in Oulton Broad on March 19, burglary at Swines Green Co-op, Beccles on March 22, burglary at Walberswick Co-op on the same night and a burglary at the One-Stop store in Oulton Broad on March 29.

He appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on June 28, where judge Emma Peters heard that, in addition to around £6,000 of cigarettes and alcohol being stolen during the raids, a further £4,000 loss was suffered as a result of damage, loss of trade and alarm call outs.

You may also want to watch:

Danielle O’Donovan, prosecuting, said Price and another man had driven to the Mini-Mart at 11.30pm in a stolen Ford Fiesta and were seen to use their bodies and a crowbar to force open the front door, before driving off having failed to gain entry to the premises.

Three days later, on March 22 at 1.55am, the alarm had gone off at the Swines Green Co-op, Beccles and a man wearing dark clothing was seen behind the counter.

Most Read

  1. 1 Thousands of bird boxes and 500 flags decorate town for festival
  2. 2 Man exposed himself to people waiting for bus in Kessingland
  3. 3 'A rare opportunity' - Beautiful area of land near Beccles set for auction
  1. 4 Lane blocked following collision on A47 near Lowestoft
  2. 5 Woman seriously injured after being hit by careless reversing driver
  3. 6 Police appeal after wallet with £1,100 lost in DIY shop
  4. 7 New homes unveiled at site of historic pub in Lowestoft
  5. 8 Caravan park's bid to extend holiday season to 11 months is opposed
  6. 9 'Booked up but no staff': Tourism bosses' new problem
  7. 10 'Goalposts keep changing': Live events firms still in the balance

A Ford Fiesta was seen to leave the premises at speed with £455 worth of stock.

Damage estimated at £300 was caused at the premises and loss of trade was put at £2,369, said Miss O’Donovan.

At 2.40am the same night the alarm was activated at the Co-op in Walberswick and the same Ford Fiesta that had been used in the previous two raids was seen outside the premises.

Two men were seen on CCTV using a crowbar and bodily force to gain entry to the store and they made off with £2,543 stock.

Damage caused to the premises was around £460 and the loss of trade was put at £1,000, said Miss O’Donovan.

The final burglary was on March 29 at the One Stop store in Oulton Broad at around 3.30am, where cigarettes and alcohol worth £2,793 were stolen.

Folishade Abiodun for Price said her client had been living a transient lifestyle and was using drugs heavily at the time of the offences.

Price was sentenced to 16 months youth detention following the court hearing.

Beccles News
Oulton Broad News
Walberswick News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Art Eternal Tattoo Studio in Pakefield.

Coronavirus

Tattoo studio owner fined after refusing to close in lockdown

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
post office waveney crescent

Suffolk Constabulary

Cash and computer stolen as post office smashed during burglary

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Lisa Middlemass with her son Luke Baker, who died despite visiting doctors 15 times in three-and-a-h

Man 'let down' by GPs after undiagnosed pneumonia death, mother claims

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Wanted man Ian Kirk.

Hunt for man wanted for assaults in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon