Teen burglar raided multiple Suffolk shops for cigarettes and alcohol

Published: 2:37 PM June 28, 2021 Updated: 2:48 PM June 28, 2021

The East of England Co-op in Beccles was one of the stores broken into - Credit: Google Maps

A teenage burglar broke into a shop with a crowbar as part of a 10 day crime spree where he raided thousands of pounds worth of alcohol and cigarettes.

Bob Price targeted two Co-op stores and two convenience stores during the spree of offending, with Ipswich Crown Court hearing the burglaries had resulted in the stores being closed during the coronavirus pandemic, effecting local shoppers.

The 19-year-old, of Shortfield Court, Barnsley, was arrested in April after his DNA was found on a piece of clothing left behind.

Price appeared at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

He admitted attempted burglary at the Mini Mart in Oulton Broad on March 19, burglary at Swines Green Co-op, Beccles on March 22, burglary at Walberswick Co-op on the same night and a burglary at the One-Stop store in Oulton Broad on March 29.

He appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on June 28, where judge Emma Peters heard that, in addition to around £6,000 of cigarettes and alcohol being stolen during the raids, a further £4,000 loss was suffered as a result of damage, loss of trade and alarm call outs.

You may also want to watch:

Danielle O’Donovan, prosecuting, said Price and another man had driven to the Mini-Mart at 11.30pm in a stolen Ford Fiesta and were seen to use their bodies and a crowbar to force open the front door, before driving off having failed to gain entry to the premises.

Three days later, on March 22 at 1.55am, the alarm had gone off at the Swines Green Co-op, Beccles and a man wearing dark clothing was seen behind the counter.

A Ford Fiesta was seen to leave the premises at speed with £455 worth of stock.

Damage estimated at £300 was caused at the premises and loss of trade was put at £2,369, said Miss O’Donovan.

At 2.40am the same night the alarm was activated at the Co-op in Walberswick and the same Ford Fiesta that had been used in the previous two raids was seen outside the premises.

Two men were seen on CCTV using a crowbar and bodily force to gain entry to the store and they made off with £2,543 stock.

Damage caused to the premises was around £460 and the loss of trade was put at £1,000, said Miss O’Donovan.

The final burglary was on March 29 at the One Stop store in Oulton Broad at around 3.30am, where cigarettes and alcohol worth £2,793 were stolen.

Folishade Abiodun for Price said her client had been living a transient lifestyle and was using drugs heavily at the time of the offences.

Price was sentenced to 16 months youth detention following the court hearing.