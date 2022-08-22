News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Phones and electric bike stolen from home in broad daylight

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:10 AM August 22, 2022
pets corner oulton broad

A burglar climbed through the window of a house in Lowestoft in broad daylight - Credit: Archant 2015

A burglar who climbed through the window of a house in broad daylight stole two mobile phones, a Nintendo and an electric folding bike.

It happened on Friday, August 19, between 1pm and 3pm, in Lowestoft, while the residents were out. 

The suspect entered the house, in St Margarets Road, through an open rear bedroom window.

They took the items from the ground floor and left through the back door.

If anyone has information, images or footage which could help the inquiry they should contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference number 37/53389/22.

They can email, ccc@suffolk.pnn.police.uk, or call 101.
 


