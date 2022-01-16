News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Burglars break into garage and steal mountain bike

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:45 PM January 16, 2022
The Carrera mountain bike which was stolen from a garage in Carlton Coleville.

The Carrera mountain bike which was stolen from a garage in Carlton Coleville. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Burglars have broken into a garage and stolen a mountain bike in a seaside town.

The burglary happened between 7:30pm on Thursday, January 13, and 7:45am on Friday, January 14 at a home on Wharfedale in Carlton Colville near Lowestoft.

The Wharfedale area of Carlton Coleville where a mountain bike was stolen during a burglary last week.

The Wharfedale area of Carlton Coleville where a mountain bike was stolen during a burglary last week. - Credit: Google Maps

Thieves broke in via an insecure garage door attached to the property and stole a Carrera mountain Bike.

It is not believed at this time that any other property was stolen.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area during the time of the burglary and saw any suspicious activity to come forward.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting reference: 37/2926/22

Most Read

  1. 1 Man's death 'not suspicious' after body found in Lowestoft
  2. 2 Bin collections affected in parts of Lowestoft
  3. 3 Former Grade II listed Post Office to be restored to former glory
  1. 4 Lowestoft in 2022 - How nightlife, tourism, retail and housing will change
  2. 5 Car windscreen smashed and tyres slashed in Lowestoft
  3. 6 Investigations continue after car crashed into home
  4. 7 The best restaurants in Lowestoft according to Tripadvisor
  5. 8 Hunt for biker continues after cyclist seriously injured in Lowestoft crash
  6. 9 Business growth means East Anglian energy firm is looking to recruit locals
  7. 10 20-year-old man charged for possession of lock knife
Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An aerial shot of the Gull Wing bridge in construction in Lowestoft, taken on January 7 2022.

Lowestoft's third crossing development revealed in new photos

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Graham Elverstone, of Lowestoft, who is wanted on recall to prison.

Norfolk Live News

Hunt for wanted man from Lowestoft

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lowestoft benefits cheat failed to declare £180,000 inheritance

Jane Hunt

person
Cleveland Road in Kirkley, Lowestoft

Suffolk Constabulary

Man and woman arrested as cash and drugs seized in raid

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon