Burglars break into garage and steal mountain bike

The Carrera mountain bike which was stolen from a garage in Carlton Coleville. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Burglars have broken into a garage and stolen a mountain bike in a seaside town.

The burglary happened between 7:30pm on Thursday, January 13, and 7:45am on Friday, January 14 at a home on Wharfedale in Carlton Colville near Lowestoft.

The Wharfedale area of Carlton Coleville where a mountain bike was stolen during a burglary last week. - Credit: Google Maps

Thieves broke in via an insecure garage door attached to the property and stole a Carrera mountain Bike.

It is not believed at this time that any other property was stolen.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area during the time of the burglary and saw any suspicious activity to come forward.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting reference: 37/2926/22