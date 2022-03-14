Man charged in connection with burglary and car theft near Lowestoft
A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with a burglary and theft of a vehicle in Pakefield.
Ross Linwood, of London Road, was arrested by police following the theft of a black Dacia Sandero in Walmer Road.
It is believed to have taken place between 8pm on Friday, March 11 and 9.25am on Saturday, March 12, after a set of keys were taken from a house.
Linwood has since been charged with burglary, theft of a vehicle, theft from a vehicle and criminal damage and remanded into custody.
Officers have requested that anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/14956/22.
Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
