Lowestoft home targeted in afternoon burglary

Published: 2:55 PM June 28, 2021 Updated: 3:14 PM June 28, 2021

Toy boxes were tipped out as burglars ransacked a home in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the burglary.

A police spokesman said: "A home in Lymm Road was entered via an insecure rear door at sometime between 12.30pm and 4.30pm on Sunday afternoon (June 27).

"Cupboards and drawers in the kitchen were opened and toy boxes were tipped out in the lounge, however it appears that nothing was stolen.

"Can you help?"

If you noticed any unusual activity nearby during these times or have any information about this burglary contact Suffolk Police - quoting crime reference 37/34437/21 - via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.