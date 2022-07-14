Burglars posing as servicemen shut woman in kitchen and steal money

A woman in her 70s was shut in her kitchen while burglars stole money from her home - Credit: PA

A woman in her 70s was shut in her kitchen while burglars who were pretending to be servicemen searched her home.

The distraction burglary happened on Wednesday, July 14, at about 2.20pm on Normanston Drive in Lowestoft.

Two men knocked on the window of a property and let themselves in to look at the resident’s water supply.

Having shut the woman in the kitchen, they located a brown shoulder bag in a cupboard, containing a large amount of cash.

The woman challenged the pair and demanded they give the bag back, but they fled the property.

The bag was later located in the address with the money gone.

The victim was unhurt.

She described one of the men as being about 5ft 11ins tall and having black hair, being clean shaven and wearing a white t-shirt, white shorts or trousers. He spoke in a foreign language.

The second man was at least six foot tall, of skinny build, with black hair, clean shaven, wearing a white t-shirt and also spoke in a foreign language.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or knows who was responsible should contact the police.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage if they travelled along Normanston Drive or Northgate Street between 2pm and 2.35pm on July 13.

They should contact Lowestoft police quoting crime number 37/44300/22.