Man rescued from overturned car in Lowestoft

The overturned car in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

Bystanders helped to rescue an elderly man after his car overturned in a Suffolk town.

The incident happened yesterday in Higher Drive in Lowestoft where people walking on the road helped the man to get out of his car with the assistance of police.

Police enquiries into what caused the incident are currently ongoing.

Officers thanked the public for their support.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote reference number SC-23062022-255.