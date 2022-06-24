News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Man rescued from overturned car in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:05 PM June 24, 2022
Updated: 3:35 PM June 24, 2022
The overturned car in Lowestoft.

The overturned car in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

Bystanders helped to rescue an elderly man after his car overturned in a Suffolk town.

The incident happened yesterday in Higher Drive in Lowestoft where people walking on the road helped the man to get out of his car with the assistance of police.

Police enquiries into what caused the incident are currently ongoing.

Police on the scene of the overturned car in Lowestoft.

Police on the scene of the overturned car in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

Officers thanked the public for their support.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote reference number SC-23062022-255.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

