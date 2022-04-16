News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Cameras stolen as shed and summerhouse targeted in break-ins

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:32 AM April 16, 2022
A shed and a summerhouse located in the gardens of two homes on Toad Row, Henstead

A shed and a summerhouse located in the gardens of two homes on Toad Row, Henstead were targeted.

Cameras were stolen and damage caused as a shed, summerhouse and workshop were targeted in an east Suffolk village.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the burglaries and break-ins in Henstead.

A shed and a summerhouse located in the gardens of two homes on Toad Row, Henstead near Kessingland in Lowestoft were broken into overnight.

Two wildlife cameras were stolen from a summerhouse at one home, with a shed at the location also broken into, although nothing was stolen.

It happened between 5pm on Friday, April 8 and 10am on Saturday, April 9.

A wire fence, padlock and chain have all been cut as access has been gained to a tack room and workshop at another location on Toad Row, between 7pm on Friday, April 8 and 3pm on Saturday, April 9, although nothing was stolen.

Information to Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference numbers 37/21281/22 and 37/21221/22, on 101.

Alternatively, you contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

Saharan dust set to sweep across UK once again

The South Lowestoft and Kirkley regeneration masterplan has been unveiled.

Blueprint for regeneration of south Lowestoft unveiled

A Samaritan volunteer taking a phone call at their Norwich HQ. Picture: James Bass Copy: Rowan M

Warning to Suffolk homeowners of scam phone calls from water company

