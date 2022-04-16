Cameras stolen as shed and summerhouse targeted in break-ins

A shed and a summerhouse located in the gardens of two homes on Toad Row, Henstead were targeted. - Credit: Google Images

Cameras were stolen and damage caused as a shed, summerhouse and workshop were targeted in an east Suffolk village.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the burglaries and break-ins in Henstead.

A shed and a summerhouse located in the gardens of two homes on Toad Row, Henstead near Kessingland in Lowestoft were broken into overnight.

Two wildlife cameras were stolen from a summerhouse at one home, with a shed at the location also broken into, although nothing was stolen.

It happened between 5pm on Friday, April 8 and 10am on Saturday, April 9.

A wire fence, padlock and chain have all been cut as access has been gained to a tack room and workshop at another location on Toad Row, between 7pm on Friday, April 8 and 3pm on Saturday, April 9, although nothing was stolen.

Information to Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference numbers 37/21281/22 and 37/21221/22, on 101.

Alternatively, you contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.