Photos reveal 500 plant cannabis farm discovered in Lowestoft

A large cannabis farm of over 500 plants was discovered in Lowestoft. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Fresh photos reveal the scale of a "massive" cannabis farm which was discovered in Lowestoft by police officers.

Two men have since been charged after the farm was discovered in a property in the Suffolk town earlier this month.

Suffolk Police were alerted by members of the public and officers were directed to a building off Horn Hill on Wednesday, April 20.

Two men were arrested at the scene - Credit: Suffolk Police

While at the property, they discovered a large cannabis farm with over 500 cannabis plants inside.

Two men were arrested at the scene and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.

They were subsequently charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis.

Azgan Gashi, 20, of no fixed abode, appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 22.

24-year-old Klisman Toci, of no fixed abode, was also charged with criminal damage to a car and appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, April 23.

Both men were remanded in custody pending appearances at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, May 20 and Monday, May 23 respectively.

Enquiries into the cannabis factory continue and anyone with any information regarding it or who has seen any suspicious activity should contact police, quoting crime number 23570/22.

It was all quiet near the scene of the crime today. - Credit: Jasper King

It was all quiet at the scene of the crime this week, with many neighbours saying they had no idea a cannabis farm was close to their houses.

One neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke of their shock at the discovery.

They said: "I'm pretty shocked to discover this massive cannabis farm was right on our doorstep.

"Usually you smell these types of things but there was no hint of any smell at all."

Another neighbour thanked the police for shutting the cannabis farm down.

"We had no idea this was in the area," they said.

"It is shocking that something like this could operate and it must have been in one of the nearby warehouses.

"I'd like to thank the police for their hard work."