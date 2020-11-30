Cannabis factory discovered after police called to burglary

Published: 1:12 PM November 30, 2020

Around 200 cannabis plants were seized from a property in Fir Lane, Lowestoft. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Four people have been arrested after officers attending a reported burglary discovered a cannabis factory with around 200 plants.

Suffolk Police were called shortly before 4.15am on Friday, November 27, to reports of a burglary at a home in Fir Lane, Lowestoft.

When police arrived at the scene, three men were seen attempting to run away, but were located and detained by officers a short time later, with a woman also detained nearby in connection with the incident.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class B and C drugs, cultivation of cannabis, and burglary.

A 27-year-old man, who has since turned 28, was arrested on suspicion of possession of class B or C drugs, cultivation of cannabis, burglary, and for abstracting electricity.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis, burglary and for abstracting electricity.

The woman, a 37-year-old, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug, possession with intent to supply class A drugs, and for abstracting electricity.

All four were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have since been released on bail until Tuesday December 22 and Wednesday, December 23.

Approximately 200 cannabis plants were seized from the property.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: "Officers would urge local residents and businesses to be vigilant to suspicious activity and anyone with information about drug-related activity in their community should contact Suffolk Police.

"The signs to spot include a strong or sickly sweet smell in the air, buildings with windows constantly blocked off, high levels of heat and condensation and the constant buzz of ventilation.

"Such operations would most likely have people coming and going from an address at unsociable hours too."

Anyone with information about the cannabis factory is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/68775/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Members of the public with concerns or information regarding the production or sale of illegal drugs in their communities is urged to contact their local policing team.