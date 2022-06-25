Chevrolet 'badly scratched' after being targeted for third time in year

The car was parked on Wesley Street, Lowestoft when it was targeted. - Credit: Google Images

A blue Avero Chevrolet car was damaged overnight after being targeted for the third time over the past year.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the criminal damage incident in Lowestoft.

The blue Avero Chevrolet car, which was parked on Wesley Street, was targeted between 12.30pm on June 20 and 8.30am on June 21.

A police spokesman said: "The car in Wesley Street was badly scratched along the complete offside of the vehicle sometime between 12.30pm on Monday, June 20 and 8.30pm on Tuesday, June 21."

Police said this was also the "third incident over the past year."

If you saw who caused the damage or have any information about this incident, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/39112/22 via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.