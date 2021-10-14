Car battery stolen after 'bonnet forced open' during overnight theft
Thieves forced open the bonnet of a car and stole a battery overnight in the Lowestoft area.
Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information in connection with the theft from a car in Carlton Colville.
A police spokesman said: "The car parked on Shaw Avenue had the bonnet forced open at sometime between 7pm last night, Wednesday, October 13 and 8.30am this morning, Thursday, October 14 and the battery was stolen from inside.
"Can you help?"
Witnesses or anyone with information about this theft is asked to please contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/57411/21, via 101.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.
