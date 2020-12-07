Police issue warning to public after spate of car break ins in Suffolk town

Published: 3:14 PM December 7, 2020

Two cars were broken into on Longbeach Drive, Carlton Colville - Credit: Google Maps

Police have issued a warning to vehicle owners after a spate of car break ins in a seaside town.

On Sunday, 6 December at around 11pm, a vehicle parked on The Street in Carlton Colville was entered and a search made, but nothing was taken.

Then on Monday, 7 December at around 2am, two more vehicles were entered that were parked on Longbeach Drive, but it is not believed that anything was stolen.

A car was also entered into on The Street, Carlton Colville. - Credit: Google Maps

Officers are interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen any unusual activity in the area at the time of the offences, including any information about two men wearing black clothing who were seen in the area in the early hours of this morning (Monday, 7 December).

Anyone who has CCTV or dash cam footage of the area that may have captured the incidents, or any suspicious activity prior to the incidents, is asked to contact police.

If you noticed any unusual activity nearby or have any information, please contact Suffolk Police quoting the crime reference numbers 37/70759/20, 37/70777/20 or 37/70776/20 via the website.



