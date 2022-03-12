Investigations continuing after car crashed into home
- Credit: Jasper King
A man remains under investigation after a car crashed into a house and left a scene of "utter devastation".
Police inquiries are continuing after the vehicle smashed into a home on Victoria Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft at 7am on Saturday, November 6.
The driver of the car then fled the scene on foot after the crash.
Police later arrested a man on suspicion of drug driving, failing to stop after a crash and dangerous driving.
He was subsequently released under investigation, pending further enquiries.
The crash led to the road being closed and it remained blocked for several hours as investigations were carried out.
At the time, one neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said it was a scene of "utter devastation with things strewn everywhere."
Most Read
- 1 Man jailed after Lowestoft stabbing
- 2 Salon owners say sinkhole is already costing them business
- 3 East Suffolk village road closed as sinkhole opens up
- 4 Delays warning as fibre cable works continue in Lowestoft
- 5 'Devastated' - Team behind waterside pub to depart after 10 years
- 6 Lowestoft arsonist jailed for nine years
- 7 How to claim the £150 council tax rebate
- 8 Unlicensed VW Passat driver ignored police order to stop
- 9 NHS dental contract for Lowestoft doesn't go far enough, say campaigners
- 10 Rogue traders' driveway cleaning scam targeting householders
The neighbour added: "The car went right into the house, spun around, went across the road and smashed into the opposite wall."
Now, more than four months on from the crash, police said that "he remains under investigation" as enquiries continue.