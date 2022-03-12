News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Investigations continuing after car crashed into home

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:10 AM March 12, 2022
A man who was arrested on suspicion of drug driving was released under investigation.

A man remains under investigation after a car crashed into a house and left a scene of "utter devastation".

Police inquiries are continuing after the vehicle smashed into a home on Victoria Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft at 7am on Saturday, November 6.

The driver of the car then fled the scene on foot after the crash.

Police later arrested a man on suspicion of drug driving, failing to stop after a crash and dangerous driving.

He was subsequently released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

The driver collided into a property on Victoria Road. - Credit: Jasper King

The crash led to the road being closed and it remained blocked for several hours as investigations were carried out.

At the time, one neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said it was a scene of "utter devastation with things strewn everywhere."

The neighbour added: "The car went right into the house, spun around, went across the road and smashed into the opposite wall."

Now, more than four months on from the crash, police said that "he remains under investigation" as enquiries continue.

Oulton Broad News
Lowestoft News

