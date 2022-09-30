Driver rolls car on to side in Lowestoft crash
Published: 2:53 PM September 30, 2022
Updated: 3:37 PM September 30, 2022
- Credit: Lowestoft Constabulary
A driver rolled his car on to its side after crashing into a parked vehicle in Lowestoft.
Police were called to reports of a collision in Fir Lane on Saturday, September 24.
A silver Peugeot crashed into a parked white Ford at about 5.20pm.
The driver of the Peugeot, a man aged in his 60s, was initially arrested after failing a roadside breath test.
He was then taken to hospital as a precaution to check for injuries and blood tests were also taken.
The man was then dearrested as police await the blood test results.