Driver rolls car on to side in Lowestoft crash

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:53 PM September 30, 2022
Updated: 3:37 PM September 30, 2022
A car rolled on its side in Fir Lane

A car rolled on its side in Fir Lane - Credit: Lowestoft Constabulary

A driver rolled his car on to its side after crashing into a parked vehicle in Lowestoft.

Police were called to reports of a collision in Fir Lane on Saturday, September 24. 

A silver Peugeot crashed into a parked white Ford at about 5.20pm.

The driver of the Peugeot, a man aged in his 60s, was initially arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

He was then taken to hospital as a precaution to check for injuries and blood tests were also taken. 

The man was then dearrested as police await the blood test results.

