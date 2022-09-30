Driver rolls car on to side in Lowestoft crash

A car rolled on its side in Fir Lane - Credit: Lowestoft Constabulary

A driver rolled his car on to its side after crashing into a parked vehicle in Lowestoft.

Police were called to reports of a collision in Fir Lane on Saturday, September 24.

A silver Peugeot crashed into a parked white Ford at about 5.20pm.

The driver of the Peugeot, a man aged in his 60s, was initially arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

He was then taken to hospital as a precaution to check for injuries and blood tests were also taken.

The man was then dearrested as police await the blood test results.