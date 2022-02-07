Window smashed and wing mirrors damaged as car targeted

A car parked on Water Lane in Lowestoft was damaged. - Credit: Google Images

A car window was smashed and the wing mirrors forced off as damage was caused to a vehicle over the weekend.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information after a car was targeted in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "The car parked in Water Lane had both wing mirrors forced off and the front passenger window smashed sometime between 7.30pm on Saturday, February 5 and 2.30am on Sunday, February 6.

"Can you help?"

If you saw who caused the damage or have any information, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/7652/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.