News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Window smashed and wing mirrors damaged as car targeted

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:44 PM February 7, 2022
Water Lane Lowestoft

A car parked on Water Lane in Lowestoft was damaged. - Credit: Google Images

A car window was smashed and the wing mirrors forced off as damage was caused to a vehicle over the weekend.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information after a car was targeted in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "The car parked in Water Lane had both wing mirrors forced off and the front passenger window smashed sometime between 7.30pm on Saturday, February 5 and 2.30am on Sunday, February 6.

"Can you help?"

If you saw who caused the damage or have any information, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/7652/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

john brandler and banksy

Warning after mystery person allegedly steals part of Banksy work

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Directors and some of the First Light Festival CIC team East Point Pavilion Lowestoft

East Suffolk Council

'A real buzz': First look at food hall vision for iconic seafront pavilion

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Expansion plans for the Horizon School in Lowestoft.

Lowestoft school to double intake after extension granted

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
A visual impression of the scheme earmarked for land to the north of Chapel Road in Wrentham.

East Suffolk Council

Bid for 65 homes in village set for approval despite concerns

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon