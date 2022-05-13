Vandals target parked car with damage caused overnight

A car parked on Gloucester Avenue in Oulton Broad had the front nearside wheel arch pushed in. - Credit: Google Images

A car parked outside a home was damaged overnight.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after a vehicle was damaged while parked in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "Sometime between 8pm on Wednesday, May 11 and noon on Thursday, May 12 a car parked in Gloucester Avenue had the front nearside wheel arch pushed in.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about who caused the damage, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/28805/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.