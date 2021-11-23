Toyota Avensis 'destroyed' by early morning car fire

The car fire happened on Rock Road, near Hall Road in Oulton Broad. - Credit: Google Images

A car was destroyed during an early morning fire.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after the blaze was tackled by firefighters in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

A crew from Lowestoft South fire station were called to the car fire on Rock Road, near the junction of Hall Road, at 6.05am on Tuesday, November 23.

A brigade spokesman said: "Crews used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet when tackling the fire."

The scene was cleared by 6.25am.

With police investigations under way, a spokesman said: "Around 6.12am this morning, police received a call that a car parked on Hall Road/Rock Road was on fire.

"The vehicle, a black Toyota Avensis, was destroyed by the fire.

"Can you help?"

If you saw anyone acting suspiciously near the vehicle, f you have any information about this crime or who may be responsible, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/66164/21 via 101.