Toyota Avensis 'destroyed' by early morning car fire
- Credit: Google Images
A car was destroyed during an early morning fire.
Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after the blaze was tackled by firefighters in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.
A crew from Lowestoft South fire station were called to the car fire on Rock Road, near the junction of Hall Road, at 6.05am on Tuesday, November 23.
A brigade spokesman said: "Crews used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet when tackling the fire."
The scene was cleared by 6.25am.
With police investigations under way, a spokesman said: "Around 6.12am this morning, police received a call that a car parked on Hall Road/Rock Road was on fire.
"The vehicle, a black Toyota Avensis, was destroyed by the fire.
"Can you help?"
If you saw anyone acting suspiciously near the vehicle, f you have any information about this crime or who may be responsible, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/66164/21 via 101.