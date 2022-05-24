Person freed from vehicle after car overturns near to shops

Breaking

The scene of the crash, with the overturned car on Weston Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mark Boggis

A person has had to be freed from their car after it flipped onto its roof.

Emergency services - including police, the East of England Ambulance Service and two fire crews - were called out after a crash on Weston Road in Lowestoft about 2.40pm on Tuesday, May 24.

The single vehicle crash happened not far from the Village Rise shopping area on Weston Road, and just after the turn off into Blyford Road.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. - Credit: Mark Boggis

It has caused delays, with Weston Road closed to all traffic, meaning motorists trying to access the area to pick up students from the nearby high school had to make alternative arrangements.





A police spokesman said it was a "single vehicle RTC", with Weston Road closed to traffic.

"The fire and ambulance service attended after a car overturned," the police spokesman said.

"Driver receiving treatment at the scene, with injuries not believed to be life changing."

The crash happened around 2.40pm, and as of 3.30pm the road remained closed.

Two fire crews from Lowestoft South fire station were called at 2.40pm, with firefighters spending almost 30 minutes at the scene.

An "urgent announcement" issued to parents and guardians of students at Benjamin Britten Academy of Music and Maths said there was currently "no access to the school" site via Blyford Road, as emergency services remained at the scene.

It meant all students had to leave via an alternative exit, to be met by family members elsewhere.

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses were warned of the temporary closure.

A post on the First bus Twitter page said: "Weston Road, Lowestoft is currently blocked due to a RTC.

"Service 101 will therefore be unable to serve Weston Road/Rumburgh Road until the road is clear."

Check back on this website with further updates to follow.