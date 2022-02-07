Vandals scratch car parked in layby from front to back

A car that had been parked in a lay-by was targeted by vandals as damage was caused.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after a car was damaged in Lowestoft.

The car parked on Spashett Road was targeted between 3pm and 4pm on January 28.

A police spokesman said: "The owner had left the car parked in a lay-by along the road for approximately an hour.

"On his return to the vehicle, he noticed that it had been scratched with a sharp object along the passenger’s side across all the panels from the rear wing to the front wing."

Anybody with any information, or who saw anyone carrying out this damage, or who may have relevant CCTV or Ring Doorbell footage, is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/6026/22 via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.