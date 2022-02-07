News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Vandals scratch car parked in layby from front to back

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:45 AM February 7, 2022
Spashett Road Lowestoft car damaged

A car parked in a lay-by on Spashett Road, Lowestoft was targeted. - Credit: Google Images

A car that had been parked in a lay-by was targeted by vandals as damage was caused.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after a car was damaged in Lowestoft.

The car parked on Spashett Road was targeted between 3pm and 4pm on January 28.

A police spokesman said: "The owner had left the car parked in a lay-by along the road for approximately an hour.

"On his return to the vehicle, he noticed that it had been scratched with a sharp object along the passenger’s side across all the panels from the rear wing to the front wing."

Anybody with any information, or who saw anyone carrying out this damage, or who may have relevant CCTV or Ring Doorbell footage, is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/6026/22 via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

john brandler and banksy

Warning after mystery person allegedly steals part of Banksy work

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Expansion plans for the Horizon School in Lowestoft.

Lowestoft school to double intake after extension granted

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
A visual impression of the scheme earmarked for land to the north of Chapel Road in Wrentham.

East Suffolk Council

Bid for 65 homes in village set for approval despite concerns

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The crash between a cyclist and a car led to heavy delays close to Bloodmoor Roundabout in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live News

Cyclist and driver of Ford Focus crash near busy Lowestoft roundabout

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon