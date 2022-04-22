News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Doors damaged after vandals target parked car

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:46 PM April 22, 2022
A car parked on Long Road in Lowestoft had its door panels dented. 

A car parked on Long Road in Lowestoft had its door panels dented. - Credit: Google Images

The doors of a parked car were dented as damage was caused overnight.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after a car was damaged in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "The car parked in Long Road had the door panels dented sometime between 6pm last night, Thursday, April 21 and 9.10am this morning, Friday, April 22.

"Can you help?"

If you saw who caused the damage or have any information about this incident, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/23958/22 via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Suffolk Constabulary
Carlton Colville News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

The vacant land at Leisure Way in Lowestoft earmarked for a new McDonald's restaurant.

East Suffolk Council

New McDonald's restaurant could open on 'prime' development site

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A person has been taken to hospital after a motorhome flipped on to its roof in Lowestoft. 

Person taken to hospital after motorhome flips on to roof

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Amedeo from Lowestoft is a contestant on MasterChef 2022. 

Food and Drink

Marine officer from Lowestoft is a contestant on MasterChef 2022

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Penny Bun Bakehouse

Kick out the jams at this Lowestoft bakery's live music nights

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon