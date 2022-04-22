Doors damaged after vandals target parked car

A car parked on Long Road in Lowestoft had its door panels dented. - Credit: Google Images

The doors of a parked car were dented as damage was caused overnight.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after a car was damaged in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "The car parked in Long Road had the door panels dented sometime between 6pm last night, Thursday, April 21 and 9.10am this morning, Friday, April 22.

"Can you help?"

If you saw who caused the damage or have any information about this incident, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/23958/22 via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.