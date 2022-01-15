News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Car windscreen smashed and tyres slashed in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:41 AM January 15, 2022
Two cars parked near a home on Harris Avenue, Lowestoft were damaged.

Vandals slashed the tyres of two cars that had been left parked outside a home in Lowestoft.

The windscreen of one of the vehicles was also smashed as damage was caused overnight.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after the two cars parked near a home on Harris Avenue, Lowestoft were damaged.

A police spokesman said: "Two cars had tyres slashed and one of the cars had the windscreen smashed sometime between 11pm on Thursday, January 13 and 8.25am on Friday, January 14.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about who caused the damage, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/2624/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

