Car windscreen smashed and tyres slashed in Lowestoft
- Credit: Google Images
Vandals slashed the tyres of two cars that had been left parked outside a home in Lowestoft.
The windscreen of one of the vehicles was also smashed as damage was caused overnight.
Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after the two cars parked near a home on Harris Avenue, Lowestoft were damaged.
A police spokesman said: "Two cars had tyres slashed and one of the cars had the windscreen smashed sometime between 11pm on Thursday, January 13 and 8.25am on Friday, January 14.
"Can you help?"
If you have any information about who caused the damage, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/2624/22 via 101.
Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.
Most Read
- 1 Roads to close as part of town's ultrafast broadband bid
- 2 Lowestoft benefits cheat failed to declare £180,000 inheritance
- 3 Cameras could cost £600,000 on busy bypass known for speeding
- 4 Alcohol and soft drinks stolen in Lowestoft garage break-in
- 5 Man who may pose risk to children could be in Norfolk or Suffolk
- 6 Business growth means East Anglian energy firm is looking to recruit locals
- 7 Police hunt witness after 'intoxicated' woman grabs buggy with child inside
- 8 Three due in court after teenager imprisoned and assaulted in Lowestoft
- 9 Traffic delays as Openreach works continue in Lowestoft
- 10 'People are angry' - MP on verge of calling for prime minister to resign