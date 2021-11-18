Parked car targeted with window smashed in Lowestoft

A car parked in Ethel Road, Lowestoft had the driver's side front window smashed. - Credit: Google Images

Vandals smashed a car window as damage was caused overnight.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after a car was damaged in Lowestoft overnight on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said: "A car parked in Ethel Road, Lowestoft had the driver's side front window smashed sometime between 8pm last night (Wednesday, November 17) and 8am this morning (Thursday, November 18).

"Can you help?"

If you saw who caused the damage, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/65153/21 via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.