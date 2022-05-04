Intruder interrupted by barking dogs as car window is smashed

A car window was smashed as damage was caused in an early morning incident in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information after a man smashed the back drivers side window of a Toyota vehicle parked on Crestview Drive.

A police spokesman said: "The incident occurred overnight between 9.30pm on Saturday, April 30 and 8.10am on Sunday, May 1.

"The vehicle owner was awoken by a noise, their dogs barking and the security lights being activated around 2.41am and saw the male intruder.

"Nothing was stolen.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this incident or know who caused the damage, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/25993/22 via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.