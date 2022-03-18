Windscreen smashed as parked car targeted

The rear windscreen of a car was smashed while parked on Bevan Street East in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

Police in Lowestoft are searching for a vandal who smashed the back windscreen of a parked car.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the criminal damage incident.

A police spokesman said: "The rear windscreen of a car was smashed while parked in Bevan Street East in Lowestoft sometime between 12.01am and 9.30am on Wednesday, March 16.

"Can you help?"

If you saw who caused the damage or have any information about this incident, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/15810/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.