Suspect cleared of attempted robbery charge

Published: 2:58 PM December 15, 2020

A brave shopkeeper scuffled with a would-be robber at The Card Stop convenience store on the junction of St Margaret’s Road and Sussex Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mark Boggis - Credit: Archant

A man who was accused of attempted robbery at a convenience store in Lowestoft has been cleared after the case against him was dropped.

Jack Wilmot was charged in connection with a late night incident at The Card Stop convenience store in Lowestoft, when a shopkeeper, in his 70s, allegedly battled with a hooded man and forced him out of his shop, on the junction of St Margaret’s Road and Sussex Road in Lowestoft, just before it closed on February 7.

Wilmot, 23, from Lymm Road, Lowestoft, denied attempted robbery and was due to have a trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

However, on Tuesday (December 15) Russell Butcher, prosecuting, offered no evidence because of issues with identification evidence in the case and a not guilty verdict was entered on the court record.