Man banned from driving after crash while almost twice over alcohol limit
- Credit: PA
A 26-year-old motorist has been banned for nearly two years, after being caught while almost twice the drink-drive limit after a crash.
Police were called shortly before 11.50pm on Tuesday, August 10, following reports of a single vehicle collision in Wharfedale in Carlton Colville, where a silver BMW left the road and crashed into a property.
The driver, Kurtis Galyer, of Sheraton Drive, Grimsby, fled the scene but was located by officers in a nearby street where he failed a roadside breath test.
He was then taken to James Paget Hospital, having sustained serious injuries.
Police later obtained a blood sample for analysis which found a result of 159mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood – the legal limit being 80mg.
Galyer was subsequently charged with driving a motor vehicle when above the prescribed alcohol limit.
He appeared before Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, where he pleaded guilty to the offence.
Gayler was disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £150 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £105 costs.