Man involved in the supply of ecstasy could be jailed
Published: 2:58 PM December 3, 2021
- Credit: Archant
A Lowestoft man who has admitted being involved in the supply of ecstasy has been warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced in January.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, December 3 was Darren Newman, of Airedale, Carlton Colville who admitted being concerned in the supply of ecstasy between June and July 2018.
He also admitted possessing ecstasy.
Judge David Pugh adjourned sentence until January 7 next year to allow a pre sentence report to be prepared on the defendant.
He said that even though he was asking the probation service to prepare a report on Newman, he could still receive an immediate prison sentence.
Newman is on bail.
