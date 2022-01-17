News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Mountain bike stolen during burglary near Lowestoft

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:49 PM January 17, 2022
A Carrera mountain bike was stolen during a burglary at a home in Carlton Colville near Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant

A mountain bike has been stolen during a burglary at a home near Lowestoft. 

The incident occurred overnight between 7.30pm on Thursday, January 13, and 7.45am on Friday, January 14, at an address in Wharfedale in Carlton Colville. 

Suspects gained entry through an insecure garage door attached to the property and a Carrera Mountain bike was stolen. 

It is not believed at this time that any other property was stolen.  

The bike has since been located and returned to the owner. 

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area during the times stated above and saw any suspicious activity to come forward. 

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting reference:  37/2926/22 

Or you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

