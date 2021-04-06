Mountain bikes stolen in shed burglary
- Credit: Google Images
Two mountain bikes were stolen during a shed burglary in Lowestoft.
Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after a shed at a home in Haward Street in the town was broken into overnight.
It happened between 11pm on Friday, April 2 and 7am on Saturday, April 3.
Burglars broke into the garden shed after "cutting off the lock" with two pedal cycles stolen.
A police spokesman said: "A blue Carrera pedal cycle and a black Carrera pedal cycle were stolen.
"Both cycles had writing on them.
"Can you help?"
If you saw the bikes being taken or have any information about where they are now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/16616/21 via 101.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org