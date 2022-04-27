News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Police hunt thieves after two cars targeted in same street

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:24 PM April 27, 2022
A street view of Cory Drive, Oulton Broad, where the incidents happened.

A street view of Cory Drive, Oulton Broad, where the incidents happened. - Credit: Google Maps

Two cars were broken into in the same street in separate incidents near Lowestoft.

Officers are searching for information after the vehicles in Cory Drive, Oulton Broad, were targeted overnight between 11pm on Tuesday, April 26, and 7am on Wednesday, April 27.

In the first incident, a car was broken into and a key was stolen from inside the vehicle.

In a separate incident, someone opened the door of a car in a driveway and searched through it, but the owner was alerted at 3.15am.

Police believe other cars in the area could also have been targeted during the night.

People with any information about the incidents have been urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime references 37/25067/22 and 37/25068/22.

Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

