News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Case closed after cyclist suffers serious injuries in crash

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:28 AM August 28, 2022
Blundeston crash

Police investigations were carried out after a cyclist was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after being found on a road in Blundeston. - Credit: Mick Howes

The search for witnesses following a serious crash on a village road has been closed.

Police had issued an appeal as they investigated the cause of a possible road traffic collision in Blundeston, near Lowestoft, in which a cyclist was seriously injured.

The man in his 50s suffered head injuries on Saturday, May 21.

Police were called by the East of England Ambulance Service at 10.43am to reports that a male cyclist had been found injured in Flixton Road at the junction with Somerleyton Road on the B1074 in Blundeston.

Blundeston crash

Police investigations were carried out after a cyclist was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after being found on a road in Blundeston - Credit: Mick Howes

The cyclist was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge by the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The man in his 50s was later released from hospital and this week a police spokesman said: "All lines of enquiry have been completed, with the crime investigated as far as possible and the case to be closed pending any new information becoming available."

Contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team quoting crime reference CAD 118 of May 21, on 101 with any information.


Suffolk Constabulary
East of England Ambulance Service
East Anglian Air Ambulance
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

People out shopping on London Road North in Lowestoft town centre on March 6, 2021.

Suffolk Live News

Man who 'regularly' swears at passers-by in town centre arrested

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Meheraj Alam is the owner of Lowestoft Tandoori

Lowestoft Indian restaurant named business of the year at national awards

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Marina Theatre Box Office, Lowestoft.Picture: Nick Butcher

Seaside town serial killer talk to give insight in to 'troubling topics'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Tyre tracks at the Gateway Retail Park in Lowestoft.

Norfolk Live News

Anti-social drivers banned from town retail park after months of chaos

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon