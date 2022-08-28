Case closed after cyclist suffers serious injuries in crash

Police investigations were carried out after a cyclist was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after being found on a road in Blundeston. - Credit: Mick Howes

The search for witnesses following a serious crash on a village road has been closed.

Police had issued an appeal as they investigated the cause of a possible road traffic collision in Blundeston, near Lowestoft, in which a cyclist was seriously injured.

The man in his 50s suffered head injuries on Saturday, May 21.

Police were called by the East of England Ambulance Service at 10.43am to reports that a male cyclist had been found injured in Flixton Road at the junction with Somerleyton Road on the B1074 in Blundeston.

Police investigations were carried out after a cyclist was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after being found on a road in Blundeston - Credit: Mick Howes

The cyclist was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge by the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The man in his 50s was later released from hospital and this week a police spokesman said: "All lines of enquiry have been completed, with the crime investigated as far as possible and the case to be closed pending any new information becoming available."

Contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team quoting crime reference CAD 118 of May 21, on 101 with any information.



