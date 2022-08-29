News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Hunt for thieves who stole hot tub closes

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:25 AM August 29, 2022
A property on Spashett Road, Lowestoft was targeted.

A property on Spashett Road, Lowestoft was targeted. - Credit: Google Images

The search to trace thieves who stole a hot tub in an overnight theft has ended.

Police had issued an appeal for witnesses after the theft of the inflatable hot tub, including its pump, from the garden of a home in Lowestoft.

The theft took place as a property on Spashett Road, Lowestoft was targeted between 9.30pm on Friday, August 12 and 7am on Saturday, August 13.

A police spokesman said: "The suspects are thought to have broken into the rear garden via a neighbour's property before emptying and stealing the inflatable hot tub, including its pump."

This week a police spokesman said: "All lines of enquiry have been completed, with the crime investigated as far as possible therefore the case is closed pending further investigative opportunities becoming available."

Any information should be reported to Suffolk Constabulary, quoting crime reference number 37/51921/22, on 101.

