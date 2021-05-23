Investigation closed after man allegedly punched schoolboy, 12
The hunt for a man who punched a 12-year-old boy during an assault has now been closed.
The boy was walking home from school and near shops on St Peters Street in Lowestoft at about 3.40pm on March 17 when trouble flared.
Police said the boy "was involved in a verbal altercation with numerous youths," during which an unknown male - separate to the group - ran across the road.
A police spokesman said: "The man then punched the victim with his fist to the left hand side of his head."
After launching an appeal for witnesses and information in tracing the man, described as being 5ft 9in tall, about 30 years old, with a black/grey hooded top that was covered in paint patches and black baggy joggers, this week a Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “Police conducted an investigation into the incident.
"However, despite pursuing all reasonable lines of enquiry these were all exhausted and the crime has been closed.
"Should any new evidence become available about the incident officers will assess this with a view to re-investigating.”
Information to Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference 37/13212/21, on 101.