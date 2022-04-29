News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Case closed after thieves target vehicles in the same street

Jasper King

Published: 3:43 PM April 29, 2022
cory drive oulton broad

Cory Drive in Oulton Broad where the incidents happened. - Credit: Google

A case has been closed pending further investigation opportunities becoming available after two cars were broken into in the same street in separate incidents near Lowestoft.

The vehicles in Cory Drive, Oulton Broad, were targeted overnight between 11pm on Tuesday, April 26, and 7am on Wednesday, April 27.

In the first incident, a car was broken into and a key was stolen from inside the vehicle.

In a separate incident, someone opened the door of a car in a driveway and searched through it, but the owner was alerted at 3.15am.

Police believe other cars in the area could also have been targeted during the night.

People with any information about the incidents have been urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime references 37/25067/22 and 37/25068/22.

