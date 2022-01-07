News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Case closed after trio threatened to 'put brick through' window

Jasper King

Published: 2:55 PM January 7, 2022
hollingsworth road

Hollingsworth Road in Lowestoft where a man was threatened by an elderly man and two teenagers. - Credit: Google Maps

The case of an elderly man and two teenagers who threatened to "put a brick through" a man's window and kick his door in after abusing him in the street has been closed.

Police were hunting for the men after the incident on Hollingsworth Road in Lowestoft which happened at about 10pm on January 1, 2022.

The 45-year-old victim told police that three unknown men made abusive comments to him before one man then threatened him, stating he would 'put a brick through his window and kick the door in'.

Following the threats, the suspects fled towards Yarmouth Road.

The two teenagers were both wearing blue hooded tops, while the elderly man was wearing a black jacket with blue jeans, and had a short dark beard.

