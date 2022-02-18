Cash, bank cards and driving licence stolen during break-in

A vehicle parked on Cowslip Crescent in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft was broken into. - Credit: Google Images

Police have issued a further warning to motorists to remove items on display from their vehicles after another theft.

It comes after an overnight theft in Carlton Colville - and follows two parked vehicles being targeted in overnight thefts in south Lowestoft over the weekend.

With officers continuing to remind residents to remove their belongings from vehicles, a police spokesman said: "The vehicle in Cowslip Crescent was broken into sometime between 9pm on Wednesday, February 16 and 8am on Thursday, February 17 after a window was forced open.

"Once inside a purse containing cash, bank cards and a driving licence was stolen.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/10099/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.