News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Cash, bank cards and driving licence stolen during break-in

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 8:31 AM February 18, 2022
A vehicle parked on Cowslip Crescent in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft was broken into.

A vehicle parked on Cowslip Crescent in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft was broken into. - Credit: Google Images

Police have issued a further warning to motorists to remove items on display from their vehicles after another theft.

It comes after an overnight theft in Carlton Colville - and follows two parked vehicles being targeted in overnight thefts in south Lowestoft over the weekend.

With officers continuing to remind residents to remove their belongings from vehicles, a police spokesman said: "The vehicle in Cowslip Crescent was broken into sometime between 9pm on Wednesday, February 16 and 8am on Thursday, February 17 after a window was forced open.

"Once inside a purse containing cash, bank cards and a driving licence was stolen.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/10099/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Carlton Colville News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe Lowestoft Jokes

'A Mexican in Lowestoft?' - Comedians joke about town's food options

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Fish and Chips ready to go. PHOTO; Matthew Usher

All the fish and chip shops in Lowestoft with 5-star hygiene ratings

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The entrance to the Britten Centre in London Road North, Lowestoft, where the robbery took place.

Man punched in the face while being robbed by three men

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Butley Drive, Lowestoft, where a boy has reported being chased by a man after leaving his primary school.

School boy chased by man after refusing offer of sweets

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon