Cash, bank cards and driving licence stolen during break-in
Police have issued a further warning to motorists to remove items on display from their vehicles after another theft.
It comes after an overnight theft in Carlton Colville - and follows two parked vehicles being targeted in overnight thefts in south Lowestoft over the weekend.
With officers continuing to remind residents to remove their belongings from vehicles, a police spokesman said: "The vehicle in Cowslip Crescent was broken into sometime between 9pm on Wednesday, February 16 and 8am on Thursday, February 17 after a window was forced open.
"Once inside a purse containing cash, bank cards and a driving licence was stolen.
"Can you help?"
If you have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/10099/22 via 101.
Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.