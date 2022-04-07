Cash stolen as shed at allotments targeted in burglary

Allotments near Sussex Road in Lowestoft were targeted as a shed was broken into. - Credit: Google Images

Cash was stolen after a shed on allotments in Lowestoft was broken into overnight.

Locals are being urged to ensure that their sheds, garages and outbuildings are secure after a spate of burglaries in Lowestoft and Corton over the past fortnight.

With officers issuing a warning urging people to take security steps, a Lowestoft police spokesman said: "There have been a number of shed burglaries in the last month and most recently in north Lowestoft.

"We remind you to remain vigilant and advise you to check your outbuildings and shed security."

It comes after a shed was broken into on allotments near Sussex Road in Lowestoft at sometime between 6pm on Monday, April 4 and 6am on Tuesday, April 5.

"The lock on the shed was broken and cash was stolen from inside," a police spokesman said.

"Can you help?"

Information about the shed burglary should be directed to Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/20359/22 via 101.